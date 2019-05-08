Daniel was born to Lessa (Pack) and Daniel McLeod, Sr. on October 7, 1924 in Charleston, South Carolina. He was raised in Braddock Heights, PA and graduated from Braddock Heights High School. Daniel previously resided in Truxton Heights, MD and Annapolis, MD. Daniel was a meat cutter at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis and worked at acme stores in Annapolis, MD. He was a member of Moose Club and loved playing the guitar, listening and dancing to country music. Daniel also took photography classes at the senior center, loved playing dominoes and enjoyed using the IPad to play games. He is survived by his daughter, Doris Vose of Severna Park, MD; granddaughter, Karen Boemmel (Charles) of Essex, MD; great-grandson, Aaron Boemmel (Sarah); great-grandson, Andrew Boemmel of Essex, MD; great-grandson, Austin Boemmel of Essex, MD; and one great-great-grandchild, Brody. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11am at Severna Park United Methodist Church, 731 Benfield Rd, Severna Park, MD, 21146. Please visit www.barrancofuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 8, 2019