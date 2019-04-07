Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL E. LONG. View Sign

Dan Long died peacefully on March 24 due to complications from diabetes and Parkinson's. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nancy Long of Collington; his daughter, Lara Bista; her 2 sons in Charlotte, NC; and siblings in West Virginia. He earned his B.S. from Glenville College, which led to a career at the U.S. General Accounting Office. He left government service to obtain a MSW degree from the University of MD at Baltimore in 1990. He also earned his LCSW certificate. He worked for the Horseman's Counseling Program until he opened a private practice in Annapolis. He retired in 2014 and invested his time in singing bass with the Annapolis Chorale and Collington Singers, following the sports scene, and completing crossword and suduko puzzles. A memorial service will be held at Collington (10450 Lottsford Rd, Mitchellville, MD) on April 13 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the Annapolis Chorale (108 Chase St., Annapolis, MD 21401).

