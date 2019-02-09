Daniel J. Mullen "Danny", 67, passed away on February 5, 2019. He was the son of Lottie and Joe Mullen. Danny was employed by Griffith-Stuart Energy for 49 years. He will be mourned by many family members, friends and co-workers. Danny is survived by his wife, Jean, two daughters; Holly Mullen and Kim Dove and her husband George. Danny is also survived by his grandchildren Rachel, Daniel and William. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Danny's life on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 12pm until a memorial service begins at 1pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment private. In lieu of flowers Danny's wish was to have guests bring a photo memory to share with his family or to make a donation to the American Legion Post 226, 830 Mayo Rd., Edgewater, MD.

