HM2 Daniel JF Buck born October 24, 1979 passed away April 29, 2019. He leaves behind a loving mother Betty Buck, two sisters Kelly Fitzgerald and Erin Murcia, and brother Tim Buck of Annapolis, and a second mother Carol Harrison of Upper Marlboro, wife Sarah Buck and daughter Katherine. Two nephews Jackson and Logan Ingbretson and three nieces Mackenzie, Alison and Penelope Palmer. He was adored and predecised by grandparents Katherine and Irwin Buck. He attended St. Mary's High School in Annapolis and later to Fryeburg Academy in Maine. He later attended Washington College. Danny enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman, rose to the rank of HM2 to which he was extremely proud to Serve our Country and fellow servicemen. A memorial will be held at St. John Neumann May 7, 2019 at 10:30am.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 3 to May 5, 2019