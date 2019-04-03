Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Sartwell. View Sign

Daniel Robert Sartwell, 37, a longtime resident of Pasadena, MD, died on March 28, 2019 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center.Mr. Sartwell was born on September 9, 1981 in Lexington Park, MD to Robert A. Sartwell and the late Laura Sartwell. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1999 where he played four years of baseball. He most recently worked for Fed-Ex. Prior to that, he worked as a manager at Cheeseburger in Paradise for several years in the early 2010s. Outside of work, Daniel enjoyed coaching for the Pasadena Little League, buying and trading baseball cards, and cheering on the Orioles and Redskins.Mr. Sartwell is preceded in death by his mother, Laura Sartwell. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Robert and Peggy Sartwell of Pasadena; son, Ryan D. Sartwell of Pasadena; sister, Kelly Sartwell of Arlington, VA; and stepbrother, Mathew A. Sartwell of Pasadena.Friends may call on Wednesday, April 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held at 7:00 p.m.. Interment private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374-4806.

