Daniel William Syromi, Sr. passed away on May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 62 years to Gloria Jean Syromi; loving father of Daniel William Syromi, Jr. and Cathy Marie Syromi Thompson and her husband Robert Thompson, Sr.; dear grandfather of six and great-grandfather of four. Daniel was predeceased by his parents, Daniel Stephen and Veronica Margaret Syromi; and siblings, Stephen Syromi, Barbara Brashear and Joseph Syromi, Sr. He loved wood working, baseball, football, and most of all, his grandchildren. He also served his country in the Korean War. He will be dearly missed by all. Please send any condolence cards to McCully-Polyniak Funeral Home, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 and they will be forwarded to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 6, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
May 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
