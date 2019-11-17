Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Brent Thornton died peacefully of natural causes on 10 November 2019 at age 43 while under the care of the John and Arloine Mandrin Chesapeake Hospice House in Harwood, Maryland. He is survived by his parents, Bruce and Cherie Thornton of Annapolis, Maryland and his brother, Bradley Alan Thornton of Baltimore, Maryland. Dan was born on 21 November 1975 in Cheverly, Maryland. He graduated from Glen Burnie Senior High School on 4 June 1994. Dan attended Anne Arundel Community College concentrating on a General Studies program. He subsequently completed studies in Applied Electronic Technology and graduated from RETS Technical Training Center in Baltimore on 20 June 1997. Upon graduation from RETS, Dan worked as a technician for Quality Control Services based in Richmond Virginia. He installed new communication bays and serviced main communication phone buildings. In 1999, Dan began working for Wagner Homes, Inc. in Millersville, Maryland. As a head carpenter, he provided manual labor, landscaping, punch-out, and maintenance services for Wagner Homes properties until his death. He also assumed the roles of crew leader, project manager, and supervisor. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to any coworker who needed it. He loved his job and the people he worked with. Dan was an accomplished speaker and a natural leader and used those skills along with his vast network of recovery contacts to share life experiences throughout the recovery groups in the Annapolis, Maryland area. He managed a recovery house in Annapolis the last four years of his life. Dan made a lasting difference in the ongoing recovery of those in his house as well as those who joined him in nightly/weekly recovery meetings. He also served as secretary of his own home recovery group based in Annapolis. His love and respect for this community was overwhelming, and the family cherishes the fact that he found comfort and support in every meeting. Dan was an avid fisherman since childhood. He attended many Orioles games with his father and was a huge Baltimore Ravens fan. A Celebration of Life for Dan will be held at Lasting Tributes Funeral Home, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD on Saturday December 7, 2019 from 2:00-5:00pm. All family, friends and co-workers are welcome. The family would like to thank Anne Arundel Medical Center and Hospice of the Chesapeake for all their compassionate care and support throughout Dan's brief illness.

Daniel Brent Thornton died peacefully of natural causes on 10 November 2019 at age 43 while under the care of the John and Arloine Mandrin Chesapeake Hospice House in Harwood, Maryland. He is survived by his parents, Bruce and Cherie Thornton of Annapolis, Maryland and his brother, Bradley Alan Thornton of Baltimore, Maryland. Dan was born on 21 November 1975 in Cheverly, Maryland. He graduated from Glen Burnie Senior High School on 4 June 1994. Dan attended Anne Arundel Community College concentrating on a General Studies program. He subsequently completed studies in Applied Electronic Technology and graduated from RETS Technical Training Center in Baltimore on 20 June 1997. Upon graduation from RETS, Dan worked as a technician for Quality Control Services based in Richmond Virginia. He installed new communication bays and serviced main communication phone buildings. In 1999, Dan began working for Wagner Homes, Inc. in Millersville, Maryland. As a head carpenter, he provided manual labor, landscaping, punch-out, and maintenance services for Wagner Homes properties until his death. He also assumed the roles of crew leader, project manager, and supervisor. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to any coworker who needed it. He loved his job and the people he worked with. Dan was an accomplished speaker and a natural leader and used those skills along with his vast network of recovery contacts to share life experiences throughout the recovery groups in the Annapolis, Maryland area. He managed a recovery house in Annapolis the last four years of his life. Dan made a lasting difference in the ongoing recovery of those in his house as well as those who joined him in nightly/weekly recovery meetings. He also served as secretary of his own home recovery group based in Annapolis. His love and respect for this community was overwhelming, and the family cherishes the fact that he found comfort and support in every meeting. Dan was an avid fisherman since childhood. He attended many Orioles games with his father and was a huge Baltimore Ravens fan. A Celebration of Life for Dan will be held at Lasting Tributes Funeral Home, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD on Saturday December 7, 2019 from 2:00-5:00pm. All family, friends and co-workers are welcome. The family would like to thank Anne Arundel Medical Center and Hospice of the Chesapeake for all their compassionate care and support throughout Dan's brief illness. Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close