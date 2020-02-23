Retired Navy Captain Daniel Mack Truax died February 14, 2020 at home in Annapolis with his family by his side. Dan was the first of two sons born to Opal McCoy in Oklahoma City, OK on January 23,1936. He and his brother Dave were adopted by Gary Truax after Gary married Opal. Gary, a Navy pilot, instilled in Dan his dedication to the Navy and his love of flying. Dan graduated from W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi, TX and attended Texas A&M University and College of San Mateo, CA before entering the United States Naval Academy. He graduated and was commissioned on June 3, 1959. On graduation day he married Ona Marie Richardson and began their 60-plus year loving adventure together. He reported directly to flight school, earned his wings in 1960 in Corpus Christi and welcomed their son Timothy Michael. Dan's first duty station was with VP-47, Oak Harbor, WA, flying the P5M Martin Marlin, an antisubmarine warfare seaplane. In 1963 he and Ona were blessed with twin daughters Christina Lee and Patricia Lynn. Dan earned a master's degree in meteorology from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA and was assigned to Training Squadron 29 in Corpus Christi, TX, where he was a navigation instructor. His next assignment was as the fleet meteorologist on the aircraft carrier USS Hancock out of Alameda, CA during the Vietnam war. He logged more than 100 carrier landings during this tour. Returning to full-time pilot duty, he joined Patrol Squadron 1, based at Barber's Point, HI on deployment to the Western Pacific. He served as Training Officer, Maintenance Officer and Executive Assistant and screened for VP command during this 30-month tour. After attending the Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, VA he was assigned to Patrol Squadron 9 at NAS Moffett Field, CA, where he served as Executive Officer and in 1976 became Commanding Officer. VP-9 won the Arnold J. Isbell Award for excellence in antisubmarine warfare in the Pacific fleet. In 1978, he graduated from the Naval War College, in Newport, RI and returned to the Naval Academy where he served as Associate Chairman of the Physics Department and Assistant Dean for Faculty and Finance. During this time he and Ona began sponsoring midshipmen (too many to count) and did so for more than 30 years. He retired from the Navy in 1983 after a tour with the Naval Recruiting Command, Arlington, VA. He then became treasurer of the Naval Academy Alumni Association. He retired from the Alumni Association in 1995 and continued his life-long love of travel, while also working at the Maryland legislature when it was in session. Capt. Truax is survived by his brother David Truax (Janet); his wife Ona; his son Tim (Susan); his daughters Christina Lindsay (ex-husband GP) and Tricia Bettick (Mike); grandchildren Daniel, John and David Truax; Jay, Tim and Chris Chellis; Garrett, Caroline and Kate Lindsay; step-grandchildren Angie Barton (Aaron); Kaitlin Kertsman (Steve); Michael Bettick (Jessica); seven step-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 23 at the USNA Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or USNA Alumni Association (Class of 1959). An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020