Darlene Bassford, 93, of Arnold, MD passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. She is survived by her three sons: Eugene, Bryan, and Douglas Bassford and her granddaughter, Kayla Bassford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Bassford.Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 6-8 pm. Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Broadneck EP Church, 235 Bay Dale Drive, Arnold, MD 21012.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019