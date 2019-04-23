Darlene Bassford

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Bassford.
Service Information
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD
21401
(410)-897-4852
Obituary
Send Flowers

Darlene Bassford, 93, of Arnold, MD passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. She is survived by her three sons: Eugene, Bryan, and Douglas Bassford and her granddaughter, Kayla Bassford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Bassford.Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 6-8 pm. Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Broadneck EP Church, 235 Bay Dale Drive, Arnold, MD 21012.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.