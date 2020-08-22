1/
Darlene M. Komorowski
On August 19, 2020 Darlene M. Devoted daughter of Pearl Komorowski and the late John Komorowski; Beloved sister of Victoria Dito and Penny Bradyhouse; Aunt of Brian Dito, Andrew Ford, Jeanette Dito, Derrick Ford and Amanda Dito. Great-Aunt of Aliya, Jacob and Deven Dito, Ethan Mary and Ashley, DJ, Emily and Andrew Ford. Visit the family owned Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Highway on Sunday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Athanasius Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Those who wish may make a contribution to St. Athanasius Catholic Church.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service
AUG
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gonce Funeral Service
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
