On July 20, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 15 years to Mary Hurt; Cherished father of Darrel Jr. wife Kelly, and Jennifer; Step father of Lori and fiance Chris and David. Dear Pop Pop of Abby, Morgan and Bailey. Brother of Betty and her husband Pete, and the late Robert. Brother-in-law of Sharon and Arthur Jr. Darrel was blessed with many nieces and nephews. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Wednesday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Service Thursday at 11 AM. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery. goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 24, 2019