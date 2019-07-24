Darrel G. Hurt Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrel G. Hurt Sr..
Service Information
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD
21225
(410)-789-1800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Send Flowers

On July 20, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 15 years to Mary Hurt; Cherished father of Darrel Jr. wife Kelly, and Jennifer; Step father of Lori and fiance Chris and David. Dear Pop Pop of Abby, Morgan and Bailey. Brother of Betty and her husband Pete, and the late Robert. Brother-in-law of Sharon and Arthur Jr. Darrel was blessed with many nieces and nephews. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Wednesday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Service Thursday at 11 AM. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery. goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.