David M. Cosgrove passed away on August 7th, 2019. Born on October 14th, 1946 in Keyser, WV, and raised by his mother Hilda, he graduated Keyser High in '64 then enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17. After serving on a minesweeping vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, he was transferred to the Naval Reserve in Norfolk, VA. He was honorably discharged in 1967. He and his wife Becki, whom he met in eighth grade, were married in 1972 and later moved to Rolling Knolls in Annapolis, where they raised their two sons and currently reside. Dave cut his teeth in carpentry and construction at Harkins Builders & Linden Construction before starting his own successful contracting company, DCS Construction, in the early 90's. Always athletic, Dave was a baseball player in his youth in WV. Later in Annapolis, he coached both son's Little League Baseball & Basketball teams, the Bucs. Dave played a big role in creating the Generals Highway Area Athletic Association. Dave taught his sons to drive while maintaining the baseball fields. Dave had a passion for golf. He and his group of friends were fixtures at Eisenhower Golf Course for decades. An avid hunter, Dave was a member and past president of the WAKO Gun Club back in Burlington, WV where he spent many memorable moments. Dave could be found most mornings at the counter at Denny's, reading the newspaper and solving the world's problems. Dave is survived by his wife, Becki, and his sons, Christopher and Seth. His Sisters, Pat and Barbara, and Brother Marty. Services will be held @ Calvary United Methodist Church on Rowe Blvd Friday Aug 16th starting with a visitation at 4pm followed by memorial service at 5pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome to or a .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019