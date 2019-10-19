Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave Moss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Moss. son of Donald W. Moss and Margaret Ann Moss, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 18, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Chelsea Moss Lamarca, granddaughter Delfina Olivia Lamarca, his six sisters Nikki Pfeiffer, Donna Person, Gina Johnson, Kathy Meckley, Linda Cullen and Susan West, twelve nieces and nephews, and 14 great-nieces and nephews. David. Aka "Skipper Moss," "Mossie," "Mouse," "Whitey," or simply "Dave;" his proudest title was that of "Dad." He was a most loving and caring father and was so looking forward to enjoying life as "Pop Pop" to his adorable granddaughter Delfina. Dave was a successful realtor and businessman. He was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed fishing and hunting around the Chesapeake Bay. He was an accomplished and winning sailor in the Annapolis sailing scene participating in many offshore competitions as well as a most formidable helmsman in the Annapolis Yacht Club's Wednesday night races. His home and office were adorned with his own beautiful paintings, vivid depictions of wildlife and articulate reflections of his many travels. Those who knew Dave will attest to his infectious smile and unyielding optimism. He had a beautiful spirit and an inspiring energy. It was impossible to spend any time with him without joining him in a relentless smile. He will be missed by many, but the memories that David Moss leaves behind will last a lifetime. I know that all his family and friends who had the pleasure of witnessing the adventure that was life of Dave Moss will now wish him fair winds and following seas as he peacefully sails away from earthly bounds to eternal rest. The family plans on holding a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations in Dave's name to the Hospice of the Chesapeake and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Published in The Capital Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019

