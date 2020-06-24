David A. Tyszkiewicz
1941 - 2020
Mr. David August Tyszkiewicz was born in Baltimore on March 7, 1941 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Gus and Anna Tyszkiewicz. David graduated from Calvert Hall College. He lived in Glen Burnie for the past fifty years. David was a truck driver for Preston Trucking. David was an active member of Glen Burnie United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school and drove the bus. He helped found the Greater Glen Burnie Athletic Organization. David enjoyed doing television repair, going dancing, and was known to be the life of the party. He was also big on politics and science fiction, especially Star Wars. Mr. David August Tyszkiewicz passed away peacefully at Baltimore Washington Medical Center on June 21, 2020. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his son, David M. Tyszkiewicz. Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife Norma L. Tyszkiewicz, caring daughter Laura A. Bodnar of Clearwater, FL and his four grandchildren Aaron and Christopher Tyszkiewicz and Jordan and Nicholas Bodnar. Friends may call on the family 3-5 & 7-9 PM Friday, June 26 with funeral services at 10AM Saturday, June 27 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association at https://www2.heart.org.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
JUN
26
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
June 23, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
