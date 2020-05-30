Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 16, 2020 David aged 73 passed away in Annapolis, MD Born March 18 1947 in Jessup Maryland. David is survived by his parents Doris (Usilton) & the late Ross Busick. David had 5 sons, Craig, Alan, David JR, Donald & William. He had grandchildren & great grandchildren. He also has 7 siblings James, John, Edward, Dan, Barbara Wells, Karen Holstine, Carol Thorpe (deceased) A memorial service to be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store