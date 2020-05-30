David Busick
1947 - 2020
On May 16, 2020 David aged 73 passed away in Annapolis, MD Born March 18 1947 in Jessup Maryland. David is survived by his parents Doris (Usilton) & the late Ross Busick. David had 5 sons, Craig, Alan, David JR, Donald & William. He had grandchildren & great grandchildren. He also has 7 siblings James, John, Edward, Dan, Barbara Wells, Karen Holstine, Carol Thorpe (deceased) A memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 24, 2020
This was the Newspaper article talking about David Busick before going to Okinawa Japan.
Daniel Brown
Family
May 24, 2020
I don't know but I may have met David when I was little. I remember David calling my grandma Hazel Edna Busick Brown (she adopted me) and talking to him on the phone every now and then when I was growing up. I know she liked him. Anyways, I pray that Jesus would bring peace your hearts.
Daniel Brown
Family
May 23, 2020
So sorry to all of your family for your loss.
My thoughts are with you at this tough time. Give all of our loved ones a big hug Uncle Davy!!
Jackie Busick
Family
May 23, 2020
My condolences to his family
Angel Forrester
Family
May 23, 2020
Love and miss you dad, rest in peace
David busick
Son
May 23, 2020
I will always have a special place in my heart for you my brother! Thank you for your service to our country! Thank you for playing catch in the yard trying to make me a great ball player. It was fun and a memory I will treasure! So much I wanted to say when I last talked to you. I will truly miss you. Love you always, Davey! Say hi to our dad and sister! Xoxo
your little sister, Karen
Karen Holstine
Sister
