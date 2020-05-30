My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
On May 16, 2020 David aged 73 passed away in Annapolis, MD Born March 18 1947 in Jessup Maryland. David is survived by his parents Doris (Usilton) & the late Ross Busick. David had 5 sons, Craig, Alan, David JR, Donald & William. He had grandchildren & great grandchildren. He also has 7 siblings James, John, Edward, Dan, Barbara Wells, Karen Holstine, Carol Thorpe (deceased) A memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 30, 2020.