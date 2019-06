David Carl Christensen, 78, of Milford, Delaware passed away on June 2, 2019. David was born on December 27, 1940 in Merrill, Wisconsin. He retired as a Master Sergeant from the US Air Force and later from NSA. He was a member of the Elks and the American Legion. David enjoyed going to the casinos and to Las Vegas, bowling and was a sports fanatic. He is survived by his fiancé, Katherine Clark; his sisters, Janice Zimmerer and Diane Nielsen. David was preceded in death by his parents, Mercedes and Werner Christensen; his wife, Chong Christensen and his pet, Susie. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Monday from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 11th at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery Crownsville. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com