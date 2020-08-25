David Cameron

David Joseph Cameron, age 73, died on Tuesday, August 18 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis from complications arising from COVID-19. He was born on May 16, 1947 in Akron, Ohio to Joseph and Violet Cameron. His family moved to Silver Spring, Maryland when he was very young. David served in the United States Army during Vietnam and later graduated from the University of Maryland. For over 38 years, David served the people of Maryland as a State Trooper, retiring in 2005 as a Sergeant. He continued to serve the state and his fellow Troopers as the Maryland Troopers' Association Lodge 1 President. David married Mary Elizabeth Hale in December 1967 and together had three children. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary; son Jacob, his wife Jennifer, and two grandchildren, Joseph and Eleanor; son Jared, his wife Patricia, and three grandchildren, Tyler, Mary and Jessica; and brothers Bruce, Keith, and Phillip. David was preceded in death by his daughter Jessica and his parents Joseph and Violet. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to: "Strolling With Sammy" at: https://donate.epilepsy.com/walktoendepilepsy
or Jennifer's Journey at: https://fightcf.cff.org
. An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com