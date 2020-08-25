1/
David Cameron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Joseph Cameron, age 73, died on Tuesday, August 18 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis from complications arising from COVID-19. He was born on May 16, 1947 in Akron, Ohio to Joseph and Violet Cameron. His family moved to Silver Spring, Maryland when he was very young. David served in the United States Army during Vietnam and later graduated from the University of Maryland. For over 38 years, David served the people of Maryland as a State Trooper, retiring in 2005 as a Sergeant. He continued to serve the state and his fellow Troopers as the Maryland Troopers' Association Lodge 1 President. David married Mary Elizabeth Hale in December 1967 and together had three children. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary; son Jacob, his wife Jennifer, and two grandchildren, Joseph and Eleanor; son Jared, his wife Patricia, and three grandchildren, Tyler, Mary and Jessica; and brothers Bruce, Keith, and Phillip. David was preceded in death by his daughter Jessica and his parents Joseph and Violet. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to: "Strolling With Sammy" at: https://donate.epilepsy.com/walktoendepilepsy or Jennifer's Journey at: https://fightcf.cff.org. An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
A good man, friend, and teammate.
Carl Arnold
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved