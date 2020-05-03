David Matthew Franklin, age 37, a lifetime resident of Lothian, MD went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer. David was born on May 10, 1982. He graduated from Kingsway Academy in 2000 and completed IT course certification at AACC. He worked at the NSA as an IT professional. He was devoted to his wife Danielle Michelle Franklin, and their son Devin Joseph Michael Franklin. He was a loving son of Gary and Johnnie Ann Franklin; brother to Christopher and wife Erin, sister to Sarah; Uncle to Evelyn and Peter; Grandmother Doris Shepherd Phibbons. David was preceded in death by his son Dylan Franklin; his grandparents John and Jessie Phibbons and Gladys and Bernard Franklin, Sr. David loved spending time on the family farm with his wife and son. He enjoyed growing hops on the farm and making beer. David enjoyed traveling to the beach, hunting, camping, and cheering for the Capitals, Redskins, and Orioles. David was thrilled to finally see the Capitals win a Stanley Cup. Due to the prevailing pandemic environment and restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We ask you to keep David's family in your thoughts and prayers. In David's memory, we ask that donations be made to the Account of Devin Franklin xx4684, c/o BB&T Bank, 80 W. Central Ave., Edgewater MD 21037 or Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) Foundation, 2000 Medical Pkwy., Belcher Pavilion Ste. 604, Annapolis, MD 21401. Please note on the memo line "In Memory of David Franklin." Online donations may be made at aahs.org/donate to support the Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 3, 2020.