David Hall Gossard - beloved father, grandfather, husband, son and brother - died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, years after first being diagnosed with cancer. He was 64. Born Oct. 7, 1955, David grew up in Severna Park, Md., before joining the United States Navy and eventually making his home in Baltimore. Always a waterman, David loved his time fishing and crabbing as well as his time vacationing in Massanutten, Va. His crab dip was legendary and never lasted long at family get-togethers. A longtime data-cable technician, David - known as "Goose" to many - could usually be found in his backyard grilling and listening to the Orioles on 105.7. There was always room for one more on the deck. He was also an avid Baltimore Colts and Ravens fan and was almost always wearing something from one of the city's teams that meant so much to him. He would have loved to have watched his Ravens playing in the playoffs again. David was preceded in death by his father, William H. Gossard Sr. He is survived by his mother, Zelma P. Gossard, of Severna Park, Md.; wife, Patricia A. Gossard, of Baltimore; daughter, Julie L. Gossard, of Perry Hall, Md.; granddaughters, Alexis and Alana Clark, of Perry Hall; siblings William Gossard Jr. and wife Cara of Centreville, Md., Rebecca Kuligowski and husband Larry of Edinboro, Pa., James Gossard and wife Ann of Ellicott City, Md., Mary Moyer and husband James of Paoli, Pa., and Jean Zemo and husband Mitch of Severna Park; in-laws Paul Farley and wife Alicia of Parkton, Md., Retta Marconi and husband Rick of Freeland, Md; and Carol Farley of Sarasota, Fla.; 14 nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and -nephews; along with many extended family and friends. We will celebrate David's life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park, Md., 21146. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Veterans Hospital in David's name. To make a memorial donation, checks should be made payable to the "VA Maryland Health Care System." In lower left-hand corner of the check it should be noted "In Memory of David Hall Gossard" Checks should be mailed to: VA Maryland Health Care System Voluntary Service (BT/135) 10 North Greene Street Baltimore, MD 21201
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020