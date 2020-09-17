1/1
David Harder
David Samuel Harder (Age 63) passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at his home in Bowie, MD. David was born on January 5, 1957 in Anchorage, Alaska to Retired Full Colonel and Tuskegee Airman, Richard S. Harder and his wife, Jacqueline. He attended and graduated from San Marin High School in 1975, and California Poly Technical Institute where he was awarded scholarships in football and track and field while majoring in architectural design. Professionally, David would go on to receive numerous awards during his twenty year corporate career and later become a beloved optician. Beyond work, David was a mentor to many, an exceptional chef, loving pet parent, die-hard Dallas Cowboy's fan, and the most creative and handiest man you'd ever meet. He is survived by his loving partner of 20 years, Pia Glenn; his two children, Daniel and Alexis Harder; his sister and brother, Leslie Johnson and Richard Harder; and extended family and loved ones. Please view and sign family guest book at www.beallfuneral.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
