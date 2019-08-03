Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David John Jones Sr.. View Sign Service Information McCully Polyniak Funeral Home 3204 Mountain Rd Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-255-2381 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCully Polyniak Funeral Home 3204 Mountain Rd Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McCully Polyniak Funeral Home 3204 Mountain Rd Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David John Jones Sr. of Pasadena, MD died July 29th, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, MD October 25, 1940 of Cleo and Elmer Jones. David attended Fourteen Holy Martyrs school as a child. He enjoyed playing sports for the Southwestern Police Boys Club and continued to play baseball and basketball into high school at Calvert Hall High School and college at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. He was drafted into the Baltimore Orioles Organization as a southpaw pitcher where he played for several of the Oriole affiliates from coast to coast through the mid 1960's. Thereafter, he settled into the position of logistics manager for Locke Insulator in Baltimore. Not being afraid of hard work, he and his first wife of 27 years, Martha Jones – Todd built their home during their weekends on Maryland's Eastern Shore and called Kent Island home for fifteen years. He is preceded in his death by his loving son, David Jones Jr, and his second wife of 25 years, Mary Joan Jones, and many, many animals that he and Joan rescued and loved beyond measure. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Stephen Cohan of West Chester, PA and his two grandchildren, Megan Cohan of St. Louis, MO and Michael Cohan of West Chester, PA. He leaves many friends with memories of his sense of humor, love for golf, ability to pick a crab to the point of transparency and his love for playing cards. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Monday August 5, 2019 from 5-8 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.

