David "Brian" King of Annapolis, Md. went to be with the Lord, in a peaceful sleep, on March 16, 2019. Brian is survived by his brother, Mark King, sister Carol McClelland, The mother of his children, Susan King, 3 children, Simon King, Tommy King and Crystal Combs, along with 6 Grandchildren. Services are being held at Kalas Funeral Home 2973 Solomons Island Rd. Edgewater, Md. Saturday March 23rd. Please visit their website @ www.kalasfuneralhomes.com for scheduled times. We will forever carry his memory in our hearts. Crystal Combs
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
410-956-4488
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019