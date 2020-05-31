David LeBailly Buschhorn, 51, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, passed away on February 5, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado from progressive bulbar palsy. David was born on September 27, 1968, to Lt. Paul and Mary (aka Madge) (Clements) Buschhorn at the US Naval Hospital in Subic Bay, Philippine Islands, when Paul was station at the Naval Air Station Cubi Point. A 1986 graduate of Severna Park High School, David also attended The Severn School in 1980-81, and was raised in Linstead-on-the-Severn, all in Severna Park, Maryland. He received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Idaho in 1992, majoring in Exercise and Sports Science. He also completed the Master Gardener program in Spokane, WA. He worked for Quality Coatings in Post Falls, Idaho from 1998 to 2007, US Wax and Polish in Spokane, Washington from 2007 to 2015, and Lowe's on Appleway Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho from 2015 until July 2018 when health conditions forced him to leave Lowe's and Coeur d'Alene and move to family in Colorado. David was a talented writer, authoring 11 novels, including the 10-part Establishment Series. David greatly enjoyed weightlifting and being outside hunting and fishing in Northern Idaho. He was also a member of several car clubs in Idaho and Washington and truly loved his Mustang. He loved modifying and upgrading his car and testing it on the drag strip. He never stopped improving the performance and even installed a supercharger in January before he passed. David is survived by his mother, Madge (Clements); brother Jon (Holly) Buschhorn; niece Abbey Buschhorn; and nephew Bennett Buschhorn. David is preceded in death by his father, Paul S. Buschhorn. At a later date, a private family service for David will be held along the Severn River in Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 N. 12th St, Unit B, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.



