David was born July 31, 1952 to the late Lawrence and Barbara Dohler. He was a long time Fire Fighter 3 for the Local 1563 for 35 years before he retired. David enjoyed hunting with his son, and spending time with his wife and grandchildren. He is very much loved and will be missed by all who knew him. On February 9, 2020. David passed away at 67 years old. He is the Beloved husband of almost 44 years to Darlene Dohler. Loving father of Travis David Dohler and wife Miranda. Cherished Grandfather of Paige Dohler, Jameson Dohler, and soon to be Willow Anne Dohler, and Dear brother of Sue Murray and Priscilla Lerche. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 169 Riviera Beach Pasadena Wednesday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. There will be a Memorial Service Sunday February 16, at the AFF Local 1563 Hall 8684 Veterans Hwy Millersville, MD 21108 from 2 to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Tate Cancer Center BWMC see link at Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020