David Michael Lancaster of Bowie, Maryland was born in Washington, DC on May 16, 1952 to James Xavier and Juanita Elizabeth Lancaster. He died after a short illness on May 3, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Parole, Maryland. He was a member of Woodstream Church in Mitchellville, Maryland. He attended school in Washington, DC, graduating from Anacostia High School in 1970, and attended Prince George's Community College in Largo, Maryland, where he received his HVAC license. His first marriage to Sharon Denise Hicks produced son David Michael Lancaster II; from his second marriage to Rhonda Michelle Jones came daughter Dana Michelle Lancaster and Michael Alexander Lancaster. David worked at the Standard Tobacco Company Warehouse in Washington, DC before starting down his career path at Landover Mall, where he worked as an operating engineer and AC technician for 15 years. After Landover Mall, he worked at McCormick Properties as an HVAC technician for 2 years before moving on to work for NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. David worked at Goddard as an operating engineer and AC technician for 30 years and 11 months of service before his retirement. David loved football; he was a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins and played organized football with Good-Bye Raiders after high school. He coached youth football for the Bowie Boys & Girls Club for 12 years, and also served as the assistant commissioner for 2 years. In his youth, he played saxophone in a jazz band. He enjoyed working on his lawn and took pride in keeping his home and cars spotless. David was preceded in death by his brothers James Junior, Karl and Darrell; and sister Joan. David is survived by his wife Rhonda; sons David II (LaShawn) and Michael; daughter Dana; sisters Yvonne Durham and Diane Johnson; brothers Juan and Franz (Camilla) Lancaster; grandchildren Corey, Regan, Sebastian, Kayla, Alexis, Moriah; and great- grandchild Lilian; along with many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Woodstream Church at a later date.



