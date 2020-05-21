David Lancaster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Michael Lancaster of Bowie, Maryland was born in Washington, DC on May 16, 1952 to James Xavier and Juanita Elizabeth Lancaster. He died after a short illness on May 3, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Parole, Maryland. He was a member of Woodstream Church in Mitchellville, Maryland. He attended school in Washington, DC, graduating from Anacostia High School in 1970, and attended Prince George's Community College in Largo, Maryland, where he received his HVAC license. His first marriage to Sharon Denise Hicks produced son David Michael Lancaster II; from his second marriage to Rhonda Michelle Jones came daughter Dana Michelle Lancaster and Michael Alexander Lancaster. David worked at the Standard Tobacco Company Warehouse in Washington, DC before starting down his career path at Landover Mall, where he worked as an operating engineer and AC technician for 15 years. After Landover Mall, he worked at McCormick Properties as an HVAC technician for 2 years before moving on to work for NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. David worked at Goddard as an operating engineer and AC technician for 30 years and 11 months of service before his retirement. David loved football; he was a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins and played organized football with Good-Bye Raiders after high school. He coached youth football for the Bowie Boys & Girls Club for 12 years, and also served as the assistant commissioner for 2 years. In his youth, he played saxophone in a jazz band. He enjoyed working on his lawn and took pride in keeping his home and cars spotless. David was preceded in death by his brothers James Junior, Karl and Darrell; and sister Joan. David is survived by his wife Rhonda; sons David II (LaShawn) and Michael; daughter Dana; sisters Yvonne Durham and Diane Johnson; brothers Juan and Franz (Camilla) Lancaster; grandchildren Corey, Regan, Sebastian, Kayla, Alexis, Moriah; and great- grandchild Lilian; along with many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Woodstream Church at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Woodstream Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
May 16, 2020
Dave was a beautiful soul and influence on many young men's lives. He was my son's favorite coach and Dave always inquired about Colter when we saw each other. Dave Lancaster will certainly be missed. God bless his wife and children.
Cyd Radden-LeSage
Friend
May 16, 2020
Cyd Radden-LeSage
Friend
May 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Lancaster
May 16, 2020
Uncle David was a Great man. Uncle David had so much love for everyone. Uncle David I Love you Sir. Nephew Dan Durham
Hampton jr
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved