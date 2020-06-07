On May 6, 2020, David Lee Brooks passed away at Marley Neck Health and Rehabilitation Center from cerebral thrombosis. In early 2014, David was diagnosed with Dementia. David fought the fight for as long as he could prior to residing at Marley Neck Health and Rehabilitation Center in June of 2018. Born October 18, 1945, in Baltimore, MD., David's life was marked by a deep and abiding sense of loyalty. A dedicated employee of the same company for 30 years, David took pride in reliably delivering the Capital Gazette to customers on his route. He also proudly and selflessly served his country in the US Marine Corps. He loved his annual trips to Ocean City, MD, gambling at the casino when given the opportunity and hanging out with family and friends. He was well-known for his love of sports including NASCAR and boxing but his favorite was his beloved Colts football team that he continued to follow even after their move from Baltimore to Indianapolis. He particularly appreciated Hall of Fame quarterback, Peyton Manning, who joined the team after their move to the Midwest. However, those who truly knew David were well aware that he was a super-fan of Elvis Presley, the King of rock and roll music. In fact, he was frequently and affectionately called Elvis thanks to his love of impersonating the king and performing as Elvis. It was this same passion for old time rock and roll that made him a popular fixture on the local DJ circuit. He was frequently hired to let the good times roll by a number of local bars, VFW halls, American Legions, nursing & senior assistant living locations and even private parties. His love of singing, ready smile, gentle spirit and a gift for making people laugh made him quite popular in local music venues. However, when you consider David's greatest loves and passions, his love for his "blue-eyed baby," Barbara Grierson, was one for the ages. She was his lifelong fiancé and the two were practically inseparable prior to David's move into assisted living. David was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Arthur & Frances Brooks, his brothers, Don and Frank Brooks and his step son Ricky Williams, Jr. He is survived by his lifelong fiancé Barbara Grierson, his siblings, Randy Brooks & wife Linda, Sharon Bellegue and Denise Lucy. In addition, he will be greatly missed by his step-children, Rita Williams-Ellingwood and husband Robert, James Williams, Howard Williams and Charles Grierson. He also leaves 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Memories of him will live on forever in their hearts. A service will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD at a date still to be determined.



