David Lee Brown, 87, a resident of Pasadena, Maryland for 44 years, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Mr. Brown was born in Camden, Maine to the late Harold and Marguerite Brown. He graduated from University of Maine in Orono and worked as an Engineer at Bethlehem Steel until his retirement. Mr. Brown loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking and gardening. He would take yearly visits to Maine, where he was born and raised, and stay at his home that has been in the family for 6 generations. When he moved to Maryland, he volunteered at Down's Park when it was first opened. There he helped build the children's playground, various exercise stations along the trails and helped start and run a sapping program. Mr. Brown loved to crack a good joke and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved to read. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown is preceded in death by his sister Eleanor Mulvihill. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Brown, daughters Angie McDonough and her husband Tim, Marcia Hancock and her husband James, grandchildren Mark, Meghan, Jeff, Alisha, Kira and Sean, nieces and nephews Barb, Chris, Betsy, Matt and their families. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later time. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com