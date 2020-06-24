David Lee Weber, 78, a resident of Hanover, MD for over 35 years, died on June 21, 2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Weber was born on February 17, 1942 in Berkley Springs, WV to the late Hudson and Viola Weber. He retired in 2010 after 19 years of service as a Tractor Trailer Driver for H&S Bakery. In his spare time, David enjoyed bowling, taking cruises, and playing the slot machines. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and helping anyone who needed him - he truly had a heart of gold. In addition to his parents, Mr. Weber is preceded in death by his son, Brian Keith Weber and son-in-law, John Nelson; He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Susanne Harriet Weber; son, David Douglas Weber (Wendy); daughter, Debra Dawn Nelson; brothers, Tommy and Larry Weber; sister, Delores Rice; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit on Saturday, June 27 from 3-5 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Interment private. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 35 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside. Funeral services and interment will also be livestreamed on Stallings' Facebook page and on the obituary page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society by mail at P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City OK 73123.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.