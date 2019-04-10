David Wesley Lewis passed away on April 7, 2019, he was the beloved husband of the late Shirley Lee Lewis, devoted father of Janet Lee Lewis, David Allen Lewis and his wife Kathryn; loving grandfather of Conor and Megan Boyle, Jake and Shawn Lewis. He is survived by 3 Nephews, 1 Niece and numerous family and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Thursday, April 11 from 4 until 6:30 pm at which time a funeral service will be held. Cremation service to follow will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Online condolences at donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019