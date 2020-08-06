David Mayer, 40, died unexpectedly in his home in Arnold, Maryland on Saturday, July 11, 2020. David was born on July 30, 1979 and grew up in Bowie, Maryland. Dave was a Solutions Engineer at Prince George's Community College. He recently decided to continue his education and was pursuing his bachelor's degree in Computer Science. When Dave was not at work or in class, he liked to work on wood carving projects, game and graphic design, and he especially loved creating new recipes and meals for his family. He enjoyed "clowning around" and making elaborate balloon animals for children in the community. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife and three beautiful children. Dave was always the one to light up the room with his humor and compassionate nature. He was sincerely loved by everyone who knew him. David is survived by his loving wife Melanie, his daughters Zoe and Ivy, his son Bennett, his dog Momo and cat Spaghetti. He is also survived by his parents Ellen and Bob, his sister Johanna, and his brother Andrew and wife Christin, his grandmother Ruth, as well as his mother and father-in-law Barbara and Chuck Markham, and 8 nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store