David E. Mullin, 59, of Bogata, Texas and previously of Churcton, Md passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence with his wife by his side. Family will receive friends from 5:00pm till 6:00pm Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Internment will follow later at the DFW National Cemetary. David was born on December 15, 1960 in Redwood City, California a son of David F. Mullin and Betty Ary Mullin. He served 12 years in the U.S. Air Force as a jet engine mechanic. He was a member the American Legion, B.P.O.E and Moose Lodge. Having always been very well known for his Texas BBQ David started a catering business which led to owning his own restaurant, Big Daves BBQ in Deale, Maryland. Dave loved fishing, his friends and above all, his family. David touched so many lives and tonight there's heartache from California to the shores of Maryland. David is survived by his wife, Jennifer Trimmer-Mullin married on November 15, 2018 in Paris, Texas. He is also survived by his children Shannon Mullin, Melinda Mullin, Austin Williams, Shelby Williams, Cheyenne Williams and Mason Kramer, several grandchildren; sisters Brenda McCray and JoAnn Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Alvin Mullin. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fry-Gibbs.com
