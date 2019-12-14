David Paul Kroedel, Sr. was born December 23, 1939 in Baltimore to the late Earl Booth and Edna Kroedel. Mr. Kroedel was a longtime resident of Glen Burnie and a devoted member of North Glen Burnie Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall. During his working years he was a sheet metal mechanic for Baltimore Aircoil. In his free time he enjoyed collecting pennies, eating crabs, and doing puzzles. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ruth Kroedel. Left to cherish his memory are his children David P. Kroedel, Jr. and wife Gail Ann Kroedel, Donna Manzoline and husband Don Sams, sister Jean Reynolds, 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Mr. Kroedel passed away at his home on December 10, 2019 at the age of 79. He will be missed by all who knew him. Friends may call on the family from 3-5 & 7-9 Sunday, December 15 with funeral services at 11 AM Monday, December 16 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

