David R Foster, born in Pittsburgh, PA on March 19, 1947 passed away on August 27 2019. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Physics and was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in the ROTC Army Program there. David served tours of duty in both Germany and Vietnam. He then furthered his education with a Civil Engineering degree from Johns Hopkins. David's career was in Civil and Environmental Engineering. He enjoyed softball, tennis, sailing, canoeing, camping, and especially fly fishing, which became a passion for him in his later years. David is survived by his wife Joanne of 48 years, daughter Jessica (m.Dewayne Vaughan), grandchildren Devin, Justin, and Annabelle as well as brother Thom and sister Nancy. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to s Project ( PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517) or Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation (John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122). A celebration of David's life will be held at Lasting Tributes, located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, with a memorial gathering from 4:00-7:00 pm, with the memorial service beginning at 5:00 pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019