David Roy Eddy, of New Smyrna Beach, Fl., formerly of Glen Burnie, passed away on September 8, 2019. He met the love of his life, Patricia "Jeanne" Faudree in 1983 and they were married on April 11, 1992. David was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Patricia "Jeanne" Faudree-Eddy. David is survived by his loving daughters, Beverly Prahl, Dawn Prahl, Valerie Taylor, Billie Jo Sullivan (John) and Karen Williams (Scott); 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Highway) Glen Burnie on Saturday, Sept. 28th, from 9-10 AM. A memorial service will immediately follow at 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019