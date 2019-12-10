Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Memorial service 1:00 PM Blue Heron Center in Quiet Waters Park 600 Quiet Waters Park Road Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David S. Kidwell, 79, of Annapolis, Maryland passed away on November 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by loving family. David was born in Oregon to William and Margaret Ann (Pollett) Kidwell on November 24, 1940. He spent his childhood years in San Diego and attended Point Loma High School. He went on to earn an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from California State University in San Diego and he received an MBA from California State University in San Francisco. His PhD, obtained from the University of Oregon, was in finance. David lived his life with great intensity and became a highly regarded business school dean, an expert in finance, the winner of numerous honors and awards, a member of a dozen boards, a keynote speaker and a popular commentator on key economic issues. After spending his early career in the corporate world, he found his calling in academia. As a finance professor, he served on the faculty of Purdue University 's Krannert Graduate School of Management and he held endowed chairs in banking and finance at Tulane University, the University of Tennessee, and Texas Tech University. In 1991 he was named the tenth Dean of the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. At his retirement, the University of Minnesota President called David the "father" of the current Carlson School, highlighting the many accomplishments under his watch. He raised $45 million for a new building, strengthened experiential learning and international programs, and established greater connections between the School and the business community. David had significant impact on the understanding of finance and U.S. financial markets. He authored 80 research articles on the U.S. financial system and capital markets and participated in a number of research grants funded by the National Science Foundation to study the efficiency of U.S. capital markets and the impact of government regulation on the delivery of consumer financial services. David was a also a consummate teacher, both for traditional students and practicing executives. He served as a focused mentor to a number of doctoral students who each made outstanding contributions to the finance discipline, teaching and conducting research at major universities worldwide. Two of his doctoral students went on to serve as deans of major business schools. David's extraordinary ability to break complex finance theory into simpler constructs that students could more easily grasp led him to publish two leading college textbooks on finance: Fundamentals of Corporate Finance and Financial Institutions, Markets and Money. Those dear to David remember him for his adventurous spirit, his love of knowledge, his kindness, his scholarship, his generosity, his love and his unwavering belief in them. He is someone whose impact will be felt for generations. Many have told him that they would not be who they are today if it were not for him. His sage advice will remain with them forever. He is survived by the love of his life and his wife of 33 years, Jillinda Jonker Kidwell, his son David Kidwell III and wife Cathy Cieri, goddaughters Patrice Radden and Pamela Strongwater, many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces and some who have told him that he is like a second father to them: David Blackwell, Caryn Buddie, Petra Oman, and Jennifer Cua. A memorial service for David Kidwell will be held on December 13 at 1:00 PM at the Blue Heron Center in Quiet Waters Park, 600 Quiet Waters Park Road, Annapolis MD 21403. Gifts can be made in David's memory to fund student scholarships at the Carlson School of Management of the University of Minnesota. Make checks payable to the University of Minnesota Foundation, P.O. Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266 and include David's name and "Carlson Advantage Scholarship Fund." Gifts can also be made at www.give.umn.edu by selecting "Carlson Advantage Scholarship Fund" and indicating that this is a memorial gift for David Kidwell. Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019

