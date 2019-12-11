David R. Sappington, 95, a 69 year resident of Pasadena, MD, died on December 5, 2019. Mr. Sappington was born on June 24, 1924 in Baltimore, MD to the late James and Mary Jane Sappington. From 1942 to 1945, in the midst of World War II, he served honorably in the United States Navy as a member of the Maryland Sea-Bees. In 1961, he started his own business, D.S. Machine retiring in 2009. He was a member of the Stoney Creek Fishing and Hunting Club. Mr. Sappington enjoyed target shooting, hunting and in his younger years fishing. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Andelda E. Sappington, and six siblings. Mr. Sappington is survived by his children Cary B. Sappington, Brian L. Sappington and his wife Karen, and Adrienne G. Schlenker and her husband David, his grandchildren; Greg, Chris, Brandon, Dan, and Garrett and his great grandchildren; Gabe, Katrina, Brennan, Bridget, and Brooke. Friends may call on Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. where funeral services will begin at 4:00 PM. Interment private.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019