David E. Simons, Jr., 83, of Leesville, LA passed from this life on July 21, 2020 in DeRidder, LA. David was born on June 30, 1937 to David E. Simons, Sr. and Elsie Bean Simons in their family home in Severn, Maryland. In 1954, at the age of 17, David joined the United States Navy serving on the destroyer USS Massey, DD-778, serving honorably on the ship until 1958. After the Navy, he went on to work various jobs such as a truck driver, diesel mechanic, machinist and finally as a salesman. David was proud to serve his community in different organizations. He was a member of the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department, was an IV technician on ambulances, and took University of Maryland Fire Suppression Classes. He was also a member of the Alarmers, the Annapolis Hog Club and a charter member of the Lost in the 50's club. David was proud of his membership in the Masonic lodges, beginning in Baltimore in 1987 and transferring to Leesville Masonic Lodge No 240 Free and Accepted Masons after moving to Louisiana. There, he was an active member serving on the building committee and was a Junior Deacon for the lodge. He was also a member of the American Legions and American Veterans. David's hobby was woodworking, where he made many beautiful items for his friends and mainly his grandkids. David lived his life the way he wanted and took a lot of wild chances. He will be greatly missed by many of his friends, but most of all by his family. David was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Cindy Harrison. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Simons of Leesville, LA; three daughters, Tammy Brafa and husband Frank of Leeseville, LA; Jenny Clark and husband Brian of West Friendship, MD; and Valerie Sauter and husband Don of Gardners, PA; one sister, Jane Buccola of Lady Lake, FL; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family. David's memorial service will be held at a later date at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, LA. Words of comfort may be expressed to the Simons Family at www.labbymemorial.com