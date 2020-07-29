1/2
David Simons Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David E. Simons, Jr., 83, of Leesville, LA passed from this life on July 21, 2020 in DeRidder, LA. David was born on June 30, 1937 to David E. Simons, Sr. and Elsie Bean Simons in their family home in Severn, Maryland. In 1954, at the age of 17, David joined the United States Navy serving on the destroyer USS Massey, DD-778, serving honorably on the ship until 1958. After the Navy, he went on to work various jobs such as a truck driver, diesel mechanic, machinist and finally as a salesman. David was proud to serve his community in different organizations. He was a member of the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department, was an IV technician on ambulances, and took University of Maryland Fire Suppression Classes. He was also a member of the Alarmers, the Annapolis Hog Club and a charter member of the Lost in the 50's club. David was proud of his membership in the Masonic lodges, beginning in Baltimore in 1987 and transferring to Leesville Masonic Lodge No 240 Free and Accepted Masons after moving to Louisiana. There, he was an active member serving on the building committee and was a Junior Deacon for the lodge. He was also a member of the American Legions and American Veterans. David's hobby was woodworking, where he made many beautiful items for his friends and mainly his grandkids. David lived his life the way he wanted and took a lot of wild chances. He will be greatly missed by many of his friends, but most of all by his family. David was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Cindy Harrison. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Simons of Leesville, LA; three daughters, Tammy Brafa and husband Frank of Leeseville, LA; Jenny Clark and husband Brian of West Friendship, MD; and Valerie Sauter and husband Don of Gardners, PA; one sister, Jane Buccola of Lady Lake, FL; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family. David's memorial service will be held at a later date at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, LA. Words of comfort may be expressed to the Simons Family at www.labbymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville
601 South Fourth Street
Leesville, LA 71446
337-238-1358
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 25, 2020
Please accept our condolences in the loss of your grandfather, husband, and father. Our thoughts are with you all.
Ed and Jineene Brown
Friend
July 25, 2020
Death is only a door we must all pass through.....Think of his joy with our LORD.....and of the reunion soon to come !
Cheryl Gautreaux
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved