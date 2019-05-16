David W. Thompson jr.

35, resident of Pasadena, MD. Died unexpectedly on May 5, 2019. David happily served our Country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a war hero. He graduated from Old Mill High School. He is survived by his two children, David Thompson III (4)and Kenzie Thompson (2); his Mother, Doreen Thompson and her friend Richard, his Father, David Thompson and his 2 sisters, Christine and Brittany; his maternal Grandmother, Geraldine Storey, and paternal Grandfather, Kermit Thompson. He also left behind his loving service dog "Bella". A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 17, at 6 pm. In honor of David, please make a donation and support your local American Legion, VFW or DAV.

