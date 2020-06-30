On June 15, 2020, David Wayne Thompson, Sr., passed away in his home in Gambrills, MD at the age of 58. David was born on July 8, 1961 in Annapolis, MD to Kermit and the late Betty Thompson. David grew up in Gambrills, MD. He graduated from Arundel High School in 1979. After high school, he attended AACC and received multiple degrees. He worked in the IT field for Howard County and then directly for the State of MD through his career. He was constantly recognized for his hard work and devotion to those around him. He could often be found hiking or spending the majority of his free time outside or traveling. David is preceded by his son, David Jr., who blessed David Sr. with two grandchildren, David III and Kenzie. David is survived by his daughter Christine and husband, Sven, and younger daughter, Brittany. He is lovingly remembered by his two brothers, Joseph and wife Angeline, Robert and wife Lindsey, his girlfriend of twelve years, Jeanine, as well as numerous family members and friends. David was privately laid to rest at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.simplicitycfs.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.