David Worth Dunton, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 30th 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Annapolis on January 18th 1950 and was the son of Howard and Doris Dunton. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 34 years, Donna June Dunton. Loving father of Melissa (Marcus) LaChapelle, Stephen and Christie Dunton. Proud grandfather of Alexa and Owen LaChapelle. Brother of Phyllis (Wayne) Schmidt and Donna (Brian) Ragan. Brother in law of Joann (Peter) Jerome. Son in law of June Webb. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. David was born and raised in Annapolis, MD. He attended St. Mary's Elementary and High School where he played lacrosse and was captain of the football team. He graduated in 1967 and went on to become a TERP at the University of Maryland College Park, where he graduated in 1971. After graduation, he worked alongside his father in the family plumbing business. Eventually he became president of Howard W. Dunton and Son Inc. and put his heart and soul into his business. Many contractors and customers became good friends, which made his "job" that much more rewarding. His son, Stephen, joined him out of college and became his right-hand man. They continued to serve the community together until pancreatic cancer forced him to retire in 2019. His favorite hobby was cheering on his children and grandchildren at their sporting events. He also loved playing golf, volleyball, softball and bowling. He was a devoted Catholic and a lifelong parishioner at St. Mary's church. His love of helping others kept him very busy and fulfilled. His happiest moments were spent with his family and friends. David will be fondly remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, proud Gramps, hard worker, fun-loving friend, avid storyteller, dependable and always there when needed. Funeral service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Team Gramps" through the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at https://events.lustgarten.org/team/314847