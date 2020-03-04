Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn Cherry. View Sign Service Information Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-360-1770 Send Flowers Obituary

Dawn Cherry, a loving mother, dedicated wife, and Christian school assistant administrator, died on March 3, 2020 at the age of 55 after a long battle with cancer. Dawn is survived by her husband of 31 years Christopher Andrew Cherry; her children, Brendan Christopher Cherry of Covington, Georgia, Tyler Christopher Cherry of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Kendall Anna Cherry of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Lauren Marie Cherry of Glen Burnie, Maryland; her grandchildren, Ella Brooke Cherry, Landon Tyler Cherry, Kynlee Rae Cherry, and Kayson Andrew Cherry; her siblings, LuAnn Riebel of Cedarville, New Jersey, Darin Godfrey of Cumberland, New Jersey, John Godfrey of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Candi Connelly of Vineland, New Jersey. Dawn was born in Bridgeton, New Jersey on December 18, 1964 to Anna Godfrey (nee Blakeslee) and John Godfrey. She attended Stockton University. She married Christopher Cherry on July 23, 1988 in Glen Burnie, Maryland where they began their family the following year. Dawn was a godly woman who loved the Lord with all her heart and served Him faithfully. She was an encourager, always cheering on her children, family, and extended family. She was a laugher; anyone who knew her remembers her laugh. Dawn remains a role model to her family, her students, her cheerleading squad, and church family. She loved her job and treated it as her ministry. Dawn was a fighter, who courageously battled for more time with her family, but looked forward to a reunion with her Savior. Her life verse was Romans 8:28, "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose." A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on March 6 at Fellowship Baptist Church located at 1015 Sundown Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Neighborhood Bible Time (

