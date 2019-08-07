Dawn Hamberry

Guest Book
  • "Dawn and I went to Medix School together way back in..."
    - Tracey (Glass) Pearce
  • "HI Kayla, we are so very sorry for your loss. The girls and..."
  • "I am beyond sad to find out Dawn has left us. I saw her..."
    - Kim Livernois
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eastport Yacht Club
317 First St
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

On August 3, 2019 Dawn Dove Hamberry; beloved wife of the late David Hilary Hamberry; devoted mother of Kayla Anne Hamberry and her companion Gene Gross; loving daughter of Ray Wood Dove, Jr. and the late Patricia Callahan Dove; dear sister of Debra Maloney and Ray "Woody" Dove, III. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Eastport Yacht Club 317 First St Annapolis, MD 21403 on August 12, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Dawn's name to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, Maryland 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.