On August 3, 2019 Dawn Dove Hamberry; beloved wife of the late David Hilary Hamberry; devoted mother of Kayla Anne Hamberry and her companion Gene Gross; loving daughter of Ray Wood Dove, Jr. and the late Patricia Callahan Dove; dear sister of Debra Maloney and Ray "Woody" Dove, III. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Eastport Yacht Club 317 First St Annapolis, MD 21403 on August 12, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Dawn's name to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, Maryland 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019