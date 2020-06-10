Dean Thorpe May, age 55, passed away on May 27, 2020. He was currently a resident of Maryland's Eastern Shore but has also lived in Richmond VA, White Plains MD, and Annapolis MD during his life. Dean showed a very early aptitude for mechanical work and began on his career journey as an auto mechanic early on by fixing lawnmowers, dirt bikes, and other vehicles belonging to people in his neighborhood. His love of motorcycles led him to enjoy many successful years of motocross racing, followed by years of drag racing with his brother Trent. After graduating from Maurice J. McDonough High School in Charles County MD (1983), he went on to have a long career as a mechanic and manager for several tire companies, and he is best known as the owner and proprietor of Dean's Tire in Annapolis. Dean had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed boating and camping with his children. His ideal day would be swimming with the kids, going for four-wheeler rides, and grilling them dinner. He also spent many years playing guitar, loved watching the Redskins, and enjoyed hanging out with his dog Scooby. Dean was born to Lee A May and Susanne B May in Richmond VA on September 11, 1964. He is survived by both parents, his brother Trent May, his children Georgia and Shephard May, his wife Shannon May, step-sons Ethan and Nathaniel Dotts, his step-mother Mary May, half-sister Jennifer Derby (and family), half-brother Christopher May (and family), Uncle Dennis T Burton, Uncle Bannon D May Jr, Aunt Judith Anderson, special friends Pam And Jerry Jacobs, Calvin Rawlings and a group of many great friends. Dean's memorial service will be held at a later date in Virginia. Donations in Dean's memory can be made to the Charles County Humane Society in Waldorf, MD. Online condolences can be left at:



