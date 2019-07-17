Born Deborah A. Merriman in Baltimore, MD on December 23, 1958 to the late Harold and Bertha Merriman. Mrs. Deborah Elliott was a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County. She worked as a custodian for 20 years at Marley Middle School. Mrs. Elliott enjoyed watching Hallmark shows while she was knitting or crocheting and liked to play bingo. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Deborah A. Elliott passed away in Baltimore Washington Medical Center on July 14, 2019. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Elliott was preceded in death by her loving husband Bryant Elliott and her brother Harold Merriman, 2nd. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children James E. Elliott and his wife Amy and Ashley M. Harlan and her husband Bruce of Glen Burnie, siblings Ronald Merriman of Glen Burnie, Linda Merriman of Brooklyn and Brenda Drowsky of Parkville. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Nathan Harlan, Briana Elliott, Kayson Harlan, Kaitlyn Elliott, and Emilie Harlan, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The love she had for her family will forever live in their hearts. The family will celebrate her life privately.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 17, 2019