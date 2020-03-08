Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah E. Listman-Ward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Eileen Listman-Ward, 63 of Arnold, Maryland was called home on September 23rd after her third battle with Breast Cancer, which she fought until the very end. Debbie was born in Annapolis on March 25, 1956, to Paul & Elizabeth Listman. Debbie graduated from Severna Park Senior High School in 1974. Debbie worked for the Anne Arundel County Police Department while she was in high school as a receptionist in the Homicide Division. After graduation, she was hired by Anne Arundel County, working with the Animal Control Division before moving to the Department of Public Works, where she worked as a Drafter; she then moved to the Planning & Zoning Department where she was a Zoning Inspector. She retired from Anne Arundel County in October, 2005 after 31 years of dedicated service. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, music, sewing, crocheting, reading, and Farmers markets (big supporter of the local farmers); she was also extremely artistic. She had previously been a Girl Scouts Troop Leader and ran the Girl Scout Camp in Annapolis numerous years while her two daughters were in Girl Scouts. Debbie was a generous soul that believed in helping others, especially animals who are not able to help themselves, by making donations to various charitable organizations. She was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church in Millersville. Debbie is pre-deceased by her Husband, Frank W. Ward, to whom she was married for almost 35 years before his death in April 2017; their daughter Melissa Listman-Ward who passed in 1984; Grandparents, Thomas & Alberta Gatton and Adolph & Eva Listman; and her Godparents, Eileen "Mimi" & Albert Listman. Debbie is survived by her children – Daughter, Jessica Leverage (John) of Chestertown, Daughter, Brittany Listman-Ward of Annapolis and her Son Paul Listman-Ward of Annapolis; her Parents, Paul & Elizabeth Listman of Severna Park; Sisters, Kimberly Brown of Chappells, South Carolina, and Lori Listman Amburn (Danny) of Mount Airy, Maryland; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Her three faithful and loving furry companions, Monty, Oscar (Beanie), & Roxie. Debbie unselfishly donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board in order to further Medical Science. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 21st at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zick Hall (8249 Jumpers Hole Road, Millersville, MD 21108 from 1:00pm-4:00pm. Please bring a memory to share with her children. In lieu of flowers, please make Donations in her memory to the Anne Arundel County SPCA, Lighthouse Shelter in Annapolis, The Cisco Center 350 B & A Blvd. Severna Park, MD.; Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Church Hill, MD.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020

