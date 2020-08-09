1/
Deborah Hardesty
Deborah Lee Hardesty, 75, of Galesville passed away on August 5, 2020. She is survived by her sister JoAnn Hardesty, nephew Richard Huffman (Angela), great-nephew Benjamin Huffman and great-niece Elizabeth Huffman. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph A. Hardesty, mother Lois Hardesty and sister Alice Hardesty. Deborah enjoyed traveling, trips to casinos, and years lived in Colorado. Visitation to be held at Hardesty Funeral Home in Galesville on Wednesday, August 12th at 11:00 with memorial service to follow at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
11:00 AM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
AUG
12
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
905 Galesville Road
Galesville, MD 20765
(410) 263-2222
August 8, 2020
Debbie, my sister-cousin, was an awesome person. She had a heart of gold. I love her and will miss her so very much. Love, Sandy
Sandra Hewlett
Family
