Deborah Hardesty

Deborah Lee Hardesty, 75, of Galesville passed away on August 5, 2020. She is survived by her sister JoAnn Hardesty, nephew Richard Huffman (Angela), great-nephew Benjamin Huffman and great-niece Elizabeth Huffman. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph A. Hardesty, mother Lois Hardesty and sister Alice Hardesty. Deborah enjoyed traveling, trips to casinos, and years lived in Colorado. Visitation to be held at Hardesty Funeral Home in Galesville on Wednesday, August 12th at 11:00 with memorial service to follow at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.



