Deborah Ann Riek, 64, a resident of Annapolis and parishioner of Saint Mary's Catholic Church for 43 years passed away peacefully in her home with family on the morning of September 6, 2019. A woman of love and determination until the end. Her passing was related to progressive complications with ALS. She was born in Johnstown, PA on June 15, 1953 to Theresa and the late Bernard Voytek. Deborah was a graduate of Greater Johnstown Senior High School and Mount Aloysius Nursing School. She worked for 39 years as a dedicated and compassionate Registered Nurse and Utilization Review Coordinator at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She enjoyed the beach, gardening, traveling, swimming and being with family. Deborah especially enjoyed arts and crafts and puzzles with her granddaughters. Her favorite hobby was cooking gourmet meals and sipping good wines with her beloved husband. She is survived by her caring and devoted husband of 44 years, Ronald Riek of Annapolis, her mother Theresa Voytek of Johnstown PA, daughter and son-in-law Shannon and Timothy Davis, and granddaughters Madalynn and Katelynn Davis of San Diego CA, brother in law Lawrence Riek, sister in laws Patricia St. Clair (husband, Terry St. Clair) and Marsha Guerriero (husband, Mark Guerriero). Private services are scheduled at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Johnstown PA.

