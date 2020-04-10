Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Steward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Debra Kaye Steward, of East Berlin, PA and Sterling, VA, passed away suddenly, at her home near East Berlin, PA, on April 2, 2020. Debra was born on Oct 2, 1962 in Portsmouth, VA. She was the daughter of Kenneth Edward Krantz, Sr. and Thelma Marian (Lindsay) Krantz. Debra spent most of her youth in Annapolis. She graduated from Annapolis Senior High School in 1980. In 1985, Debra started work for the US Department of the Transportation. She spent the first 20 years at Federal Railroad Administration and the latter 14 years at Federal Highway Administration. Debra routinely earned "exceeds expectations" during her career. Debra retired from the Department of Transportation on January 31, 2019. On December 18, 1993, she married William Bruce Steward. They became parents to Patrick Aaron Steward on October 5, 1996. After her marriage, Debra spent 25 years in Northern Virginia (3 in Herndon and 22 in Sterling). Debra and family moved to Lake Meade, East Berlin, PA in early 2019. Debra's passions include music, cooking, language, and family. At the age of 11, Debra received her first piano. From that point on, she mastered playing the piano. In 2019, Debra's dream of owning a baby grand piano came true. Besides piano, Debra loved a wide variety of music and was very good at singing. Debra went to over 80 Grateful Dead concerts. Debra mastered cooking at a young age and through her early jobs. Debra had a talent of being able to cook or bake recipes without use of a recipe card or page. Debra spoke English, Spanish, and French fluently. Debra always desired to have family gatherings. Prior to her death, Debra was the primary caretaker of her parents and helping take care of her husband's 104-year-old grandmother. Debra is survived by her husband, William B. Steward of East Berlin, PA; son, Patrick A. Steward of East Berlin, PA; parents Kenneth E. and Thelma M. Krantz of Mount Airy; brother Kenneth E. (Judith B.) Krantz, Jr. of Crownsville; nephews Joseph and Adam Krantz, and Jess (Anna) and Seth Jacobson; Aunt Beverly Richardson; Uncle Norman (Linda) Lindsay; Uncle Alex (Sue) Lindsay; grandmother-in-law Lois Rowe; the family cats (Sapphire and B.W.); and numerous cousins and other relatives. A celebration of life and inurnment will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to ECHO ( https://echoworks.org/donors/ ) (P.O. BOX 2277, LEESBURG, VA 20177). Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

