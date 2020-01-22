Dee Rose Buckner was born August 23, 1933 to the late Milton and Evelyn Creamer. Mrs. Buckner was a longtime resident of Glen Burnie and an active member of the American Legion. Before retirement she worked as a beautician and as a cashier at Montgomery Ward. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and doing word searches. She was an outgoing and generous person who loved giving regularly to as many charities as she could. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Sowers, her son Donald Sowers, Jr. and her daughter Denise Nave. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Wayne Buckner, children Donna Fox, and Diane Saltzman, her siblings Jack Creamer, Jimmy Creamer, Dot Miller, Jesse Thompson, Ruth Russell, grandson Shane Tumlinson and his wife Aubrey. She is also survived by numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog Precious. Mrs. Buckner passed away January 18, 2020 at Baltimore-Washington Medical Center. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 3-5pm with a funeral service beginning at 5pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020