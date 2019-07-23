Delia Scrudder Stark, 67, died peacefully on July 20, 2019 surrounded by her family to whom she was devoted. She was born on December 5, 1951 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and grew up in Red Bank. Delia graduated from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga in 1973 with a BA in French and from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in 1975 with an MS in Library Science. There she met Harold "Pete" Stark. They married in November 1977 and made Maryland their home for the next 41 years, residing in Baltimore, Bowie, and Annapolis, and just this year at Collington Retirement Community in Mitchellville. Delia worked as a bibliographic librarian, law librarian, and environmental librarian and as a teacher and librarian at Queen Anne School in Upper Marlboro. Delia was an active member of St. Barnabas' Church in Upper Marlboro and later at St. Luke's Church in Eastport. In 2018, despite serious health problems, she completed the Education for Ministry program through the University of the South, School of Theology. Delia is survived by her husband, Pete; three children, Elizabeth Auclair (husband Austin), Edward Stark, and David Stark (wife Rei Harada); two grandsons, Henry Auclair and Eugene Stark-Harada; and brother, Roy Scrudder. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral service will be held at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 14111 Oak Grove Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11am. Interment St. Barnabas Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette on July 23, 2019